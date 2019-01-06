May 30, 2019

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Championship Round: The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors meet tonight at 9 p.m. in game 1 of the NBA Finals. Pick the winner, the number of games and 7 props. The contest winner receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite team.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:38 PM - 16 comments

Revised picks:

Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Kawhi Leonard
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Series MVP: Steph Curry
Winning team points last game: 113

Go Raptors!

posted by rcade at 12:46 PM on May 30

Revised picks:

Game 1 winner: Warriors
Most points single game: Warriors
Most technical fouls: Draymond Green
First Durant game: Game 4

posted by rcade at 12:47 PM on May 30

My picks:

Raptors in 7
Top point scorer: Kawhi Leonard
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Game 1 winner: Raptors
Most points single game: Warriors


Series MVP: Kawhi Leonard
Most technical fouls: Draymond Green
First Durant game: Game 5
Winning team points last game: 108

GO BUCKS!!

posted by NoMich at 01:09 PM on May 30

My picks:

Warriors in 5
Top point scorer: Stephen Curry
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Game 1 winner: Warriors
Most points single game: Warriors


Series MVP: Stephen Curry
Most technical fouls: Draymond Green
First Durant game: Game 3
Winning team points last game: 109

posted by ic23b at 02:25 PM on May 30

rcade: Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't playing because he is with Milwaukee.

posted by ic23b at 02:29 PM on May 30

Revised picks:

Top point scorer: Steph Curry
Top rebounder: Kawhi Leonard

posted by rcade at 03:19 PM on May 30

My pick was a tribute to his determination.

posted by rcade at 03:20 PM on May 30

My picks:

Raptors in 7
Top point scorer: Leonard
Top rebounder: Green
Game 1 winner: Raptors
Most points single game: Warriors


Series MVP: Leonard
Most technical fouls: Green
First Durant game: Game 5
Winning team points last game: 99

Go Raptors!

There is more hope than belief in my picks.

posted by grum@work at 03:21 PM on May 30

My picks:

Warriors in 4
Top point scorer: Stephen Curry
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Game 1 winner: Warriors
Most points single game: Warriors


Series MVP: Stephen Curry
Most technical fouls: Draymond Green
First Durant game: Game 3
Winning team points last game: 117

posted by bender at 06:27 PM on May 30

My picks:

Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Leonard
Top rebounder: Cousins
Game 1 winner: Raptors
Most points single game: Warriors


Series MVP: Curry
Most technical fouls: Durant
First Durant game: Game 2
Winning team points last game: 116

posted by Howard_T at 06:50 PM on May 30

Revised picks:

Most technical fouls: Durant

posted by Howard_T at 06:52 PM on May 30

Revised picks:

Top rebounder: Green

posted by Howard_T at 06:53 PM on May 30

Revised picks:

Top rebounder: Green

posted by Howard_T at 06:53 PM on May 30

When Giannis trains for greater physical discipline and body control, he'll be in this pick 'em.

posted by beaverboard at 08:03 PM on May 30

Drake wearing the Dell Curry Raptors jersey is *miming chef's kiss*.

posted by grum@work at 08:33 PM on May 30

My picks:

Warriors in 7
Top point scorer: Klay Thompson
Top rebounder: Kawhi Leonard
Game 1 winner: Warriors
Most points single game: Warriors


Series MVP: Klay Thompson
Most technical fouls: Serge Ibaka
First Durant game: Game 4
Winning team points last game: 108

Not what I want to happen, but I'm guessing probably will.

posted by Ufez Jones at 08:46 PM on May 30

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.