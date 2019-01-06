May 30, 2019

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: Championship Round: The Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors meet tonight at 9 p.m. in game 1 of the NBA Finals. Pick the winner, the number of games and 7 props. The contest winner receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite team.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:38 PM - 16 comments
Revised picks:Game 1 winner: Warriors
posted by rcade at 12:47 PM on May 30
My picks:
Raptors in 7
Top point scorer: Kawhi Leonard
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Game 1 winner: Raptors
Most points single game: Warriors
GO BUCKS!!
posted by NoMich at 01:09 PM on May 30
My picks:
Warriors in 5
Top point scorer: Stephen Curry
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Game 1 winner: Warriors
Most points single game: Warriors
posted by ic23b at 02:25 PM on May 30
rcade: Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't playing because he is with Milwaukee.
posted by ic23b at 02:29 PM on May 30
Revised picks:Top point scorer: Steph Curry
posted by rcade at 03:19 PM on May 30
My pick was a tribute to his determination.
posted by rcade at 03:20 PM on May 30
My picks:
Raptors in 7
Top point scorer: Leonard
Top rebounder: Green
Game 1 winner: Raptors
Most points single game: Warriors
Go Raptors!
There is more hope than belief in my picks.
posted by grum@work at 03:21 PM on May 30
My picks:
Warriors in 4
Top point scorer: Stephen Curry
Top rebounder: Draymond Green
Game 1 winner: Warriors
Most points single game: Warriors
posted by bender at 06:27 PM on May 30
My picks:
Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Leonard
Top rebounder: Cousins
Game 1 winner: Raptors
Most points single game: Warriors
posted by Howard_T at 06:50 PM on May 30
Revised picks:Most technical fouls: Durant
posted by Howard_T at 06:52 PM on May 30
Revised picks:Top rebounder: Green
posted by Howard_T at 06:53 PM on May 30
Revised picks:Top rebounder: Green
posted by Howard_T at 06:53 PM on May 30
When Giannis trains for greater physical discipline and body control, he'll be in this pick 'em.
posted by beaverboard at 08:03 PM on May 30
Drake wearing the Dell Curry Raptors jersey is *miming chef's kiss*.
posted by grum@work at 08:33 PM on May 30
My picks:
Warriors in 7
Top point scorer: Klay Thompson
Top rebounder: Kawhi Leonard
Game 1 winner: Warriors
Most points single game: Warriors
Not what I want to happen, but I'm guessing probably will.
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:46 PM on May 30
Revised picks:Warriors in 6
Top point scorer: Kawhi Leonard
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Series MVP: Steph Curry
Winning team points last game: 113
Go Raptors!
posted by rcade at 12:46 PM on May 30