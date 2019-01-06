May 29, 2019

Richie Incognito Stands Out: Hey, general manager Mike Mayock, new Oakland Raider Richie Incognito punched a hole in the wall and tore out a security system control box during an argument with his 90-year-old grandmother last fall. Do you have any comment? "He looks like he is five to 10 years younger than he really is. Wonderful shape. He still has his quickness, he still has his foot speed."
I wish Bob Dorough was still alive to write a Dysfunction Junction tune about the Raiders for Schoolhouse Rock.
They signed Incognito and had to put an elaborate support system in place to help keep him stable and functional because they traded their former All-Pro guard to a team that currently doesn't have a general manager.
Somewhere, there's a working group preparing a peer-reviewed entry on Gruden-Mayock Cross-Toady Dependency Syndrome for a future edition of the DSM.
