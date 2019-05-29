May 28, 2019

Bill Buckner, All-Star slugger best known for his '86 World Series error, is dead at 69: Bill Buckner, an elite hitter for 22 seasons whose All-Star career was overshadowed by an infamous fielding error he made in the 1986 World Series, has died, according to Major League Baseball. He was 69.

posted by BornIcon to baseball at 07:27 AM - 5 comments