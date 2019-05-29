May 28, 2019

Bill Buckner, All-Star slugger best known for his '86 World Series error, is dead at 69: Bill Buckner, an elite hitter for 22 seasons whose All-Star career was overshadowed by an infamous fielding error he made in the 1986 World Series, has died, according to Major League Baseball. He was 69.
I hereby second that damnation. It's really sad that so many couldn't keep what happened in perspective. Was Buckner a great hitter for seemingly all of my youth? Yep. Was he a class act and a great representative of the organization? Yep. Do the Sox make the WS without him? Arguably no. Could they have recovered and won game 7? Yep. But by all means, punish the guy until he dies.
posted by tahoemoj at 11:42 AM on May 28
On Sunday, the last full day of Bill Buckner's life, 16 major leaguers struck out at least three times. Buckner played 22 seasons and never did it once.
Also, Mr Buckner was wearing his old Cubs batting glove under his mitt during his infamous error.
I'll always remember him in those amazing Cubs road unis; the light blue ones with the white pinstripes.
posted by NoMich at 02:40 PM on May 28
It's cool Buckner got some big celebratory moments in Boston in recent years, such as tossing out a first pitch the season after a Series win. Part of me still hates the "Boston forgives Buckner" idea, though. The question I cared about was whether he forgave Boston.
posted by rcade at 05:25 PM on May 28
Part of me still hates the "Boston forgives Buckner" idea, though. The question I cared about was whether he forgave Boston.
100% this. If anyone needed to forgive anyone else in this situation, it's Buckner forgiving Boston sports fans
posted by NoMich at 06:11 PM on May 28
RIP Bill. I think an earlier gracious reconciliation with Boston would have been possible if it hadn't been for guys like Shaughnessy who think it's their job to not let stuff go.
What I didn't like was during the 2004 Series, the Sox were clearly dominating and they put Mientkiewicz in at first base as a late inning replacement. The announcers said something like: "That's mainly for defensive purposes. They're leaving nothing to chance. They remember what happened before." Whoever said that can go to hell.
posted by beaverboard at 08:13 AM on May 28