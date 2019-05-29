May 27, 2019

Bruins Take Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final: After falling down 2-0 in the first period to the St. Louis Blues, the Boston Bruins shook off 10 days of rust and scored the next 4 goals to win game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. During the pregame on NBC, Denis Leary noted that it had been four months since Boston had won a championship. "End the drought!" he implored. The series resumes Wednesday.
I can't believe Krug wasn't called for charging there. At first, I thought the collision was unintentional, with both players racing to the puck. But then NBC cut back to the original skirmish in front of the net where Krug lost his helmet, and it was obvious that he skated the length of the ice just to lay that smack down.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:58 PM on May 28
I can't believe Krug wasn't called for charging there
Nor can I believe that Perron was not called for at least one of a variety of infractions in front of the Bruins' net. When Krug got up and began to seek retribution, Perron was on his way to the bench, and his back was turned. Had Krug attempted retaliation, he would have been called, possibly for more than just 2 minutes. When Krug delivered the hit, he glided the last several feet before contact, and then he did not leave his feet nor target the head area. Bruins' goalie Tuukka Rask claimed that Krug made the play only because he had lost his helmet and wanted to show off his recent haircut.
posted by Howard_T at 03:25 PM on May 28
18th Century British hockey headline:
Torey Flaunts Wig.
posted by beaverboard at 07:37 PM on May 28
Watch the replay again, Krug glides into the hit using the speed from coming up ice. He doesn't skate all the way through. He also doesn't leap into the hit. He only comes up in the hitting. That's not charging.
posted by kokaku at 10:21 PM on May 28
1. Absolutely agree that Perron should have been called for mugging Krug.
2. You don't have to leave your feet or target the head for it to be charging. I don't know about gliding' the last few feet before he made the hit; he was at pretty much full speed either way.
3. I'm not complaining about the non-call, either. I loved it. I was just sincerely surprised that it was let go.
posted by tahoemoj at 11:19 PM on May 28
Sorry for post #2, I'm on my phone: Rule 42 of the NHL rulebook dictates that charging "shall mean the actions of a player or goalkeeper who, as a result of distance traveled, shall violently check an opponent in any manner.
posted by tahoemoj at 11:21 PM on May 28
Torey Krug delivered a massive hit
posted by kokaku at 01:08 PM on May 28