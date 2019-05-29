May 27, 2019

Bruins Take Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final: After falling down 2-0 in the first period to the St. Louis Blues, the Boston Bruins shook off 10 days of rust and scored the next 4 goals to win game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. During the pregame on NBC, Denis Leary noted that it had been four months since Boston had won a championship. "End the drought!" he implored. The series resumes Wednesday.

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:06 PM - 7 comments