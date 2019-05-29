May 27, 2019

Packers legend Bart Starr passes away at age 85: RIP to one of the greatests QBs, winner of Super Bowl I and II.
posted by billsaysthis to fantasy at 12:23 PM - 4 comments
On another subject, Bill Buckner is dead at age 69. It was in the 1986 World Series that his error on Mookie Wilson's ground ball allowed the winning run to score for the Mets. It took until the Red Sox finally won the World Series in 2004 for Sox fans to forgive him, and there's still some guilt attached to Sox fans for carrying the grudge for so long. RIP, Bill Buckner, you are stopping them all now.
posted by Howard_T at 04:30 PM on May 27
.
.
posted by tommytrump at 10:06 PM on May 27
In my youth, upstanding athletes and actors who radiated wisdom, strength, and decency seemed to be everywhere you turned.
On Saturday afternoons at the movies, there was no denying Chuck Connors, Archie Moore, and Woody Strode.
On Sunday nights when we got to watch TV, there was no escaping Fess Parker.
On Sunday afternoons, there was no ignoring Bart Starr.
posted by beaverboard at 07:56 AM on May 28
I'm old enough to have seen many of Bart Starr's games via TV. I particularly remember the laconic Ray Scott's calls of plays that went something like, "Starr Dowler touchdown". I didn't realize how well Starr's postseason numbers stood up against the QBs of the present wide open game.
posted by Howard_T at 04:13 PM on May 27