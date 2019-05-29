May 27, 2019

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Stanley Cup Final: The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues meet tonight at 8 p.m. in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Pick the winner, the number of games and 7 props. The contest winner receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite team.

My picks:

Top goals: Jaden Schwartz
Top assists: Alex Pietrangelo
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Jaden Schwartz
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues

Tiebreaker: 53

I'm all-in on Blues. It's reverse psychology. Go Bruins!

posted by rcade at 11:10 AM on May 27

Revised picks:

Blues in 7

posted by rcade at 11:10 AM on May 27

My picks:

Bruins in 5
Top goals: Patrica Bergern
Top assists: Brad Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Conn Smythe winner: Tuuka Rask
Top penalty minutes: Brad Marchand
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins

Tiebreaker: 27

My heart says Blues but my brain says Bruins.

posted by ic23b at 11:31 AM on May 27

My picks:

Blues in 7
Top goals: Bergeron
Top assists: Pietrangelo
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Binnington
Top penalty minutes: DeBrusk
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues

Tiebreaker: 36

Sticking with my formula (most Canadians on roster) even though Boston is one of the only NHL teams who quite regularly buck the trend.

posted by cixelsyd at 11:49 AM on May 27

Revised penalty minutes: McAvoy

posted by cixelsyd at 11:52 AM on May 27

My picks:

Blues in 6
Top goals: Schwartz
Top assists: O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Marchand
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins

Tiebreaker: 34

posted by tommytrump at 11:56 AM on May 27

My picks:

Blues in 6
Top goals: Patrick Maroon
Top assists: Ryan O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Bortuzzo
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues

Tiebreaker: 28

Thanks rogers. Any chance we can get a standings update?

posted by Ufez Jones at 01:59 PM on May 27

My picks:

Blues in 6
Top goals: Brad Marchand
Top assists: Colton Parayko
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Jordan Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Patrice Bergeron
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins

Tiebreaker: 29

posted by bender at 02:32 PM on May 27

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Top goals: Schwartz
Top assists: Tarasenko
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Conn Smythe winner: Rask
Top penalty minutes: Bortusso
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins

Tiebreaker: 38

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:27 PM on May 27

Maybe I've missed it somewhere, but do we have any standings so far?

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:28 PM on May 27

I have an insurmountable lead. No need to show the standings, there's no point in it because I am sooo far in the lead.

posted by NoMich at 05:48 PM on May 27

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Top goals: Jaden Schwartz
Top assists: Ryan O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Jordan Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Brad Marchand
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues

Tiebreaker: 35

GO BUCKS!

posted by NoMich at 06:09 PM on May 27

My picks:

Blues in 6
Top goals: Vladimir Tarasenko
Top assists: Ryan O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Jaden Schwartz
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues

Tiebreaker: 23

Laughter, joy, and loneliness and sex and sex and sex and sex Look at me, I'm in tatters

posted by MrFrisby at 06:48 PM on May 27

Revised picks:

Conn Smythe winner: Jaden Schwartz
Top penalty minutes: Brad Marchand

posted by MrFrisby at 06:51 PM on May 27

My picks:

Bruins in 5
Top goals: Bergeron
Top assists: Pastrnak
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Conn Smythe winner: Rask
Top penalty minutes: McAvoy
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins

Tiebreaker: 26

posted by tahoemoj at 06:53 PM on May 27

My picks:

Blues in 4
Top goals: Tarasenko
Top assists: Schwartz
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Marchand
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues

Tiebreaker: 23

Sweeping the sweeper who swept the sweeper who swept the sweeper who swept.

Also, go Raptors!

posted by grum@work at 07:52 PM on May 27

Hockey is the game where they use a puck, right?

Bruins in 5


  • Top goals: Bergeron

  • Top assists: Ryan O'Reilly

  • Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask

  • Conn Smythe winner: Rask

  • Top penalty minutes:Patrice Bergeron

  • Game 1 winner: Bruins

  • Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins

posted by jeremias at 07:59 PM on May 27

My picks:

Blues in 6
Top goals: Marchand
Top assists: O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Conn Smythe winner: Sundqvist
Top penalty minutes: McAvoy
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins

Tiebreaker: 28

A little late but I have been spoiler free on current state of game 1

posted by prof at 08:06 PM on May 27

The game hadn't started by 8:06pm, so I think that it should count.

posted by grum@work at 08:53 PM on May 27

Good point. That pregame was looooooooooooong.

posted by rcade at 08:08 AM on May 28

