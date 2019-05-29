May 27, 2019

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: Stanley Cup Final: The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues meet tonight at 8 p.m. in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Pick the winner, the number of games and 7 props. The contest winner receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite team.
Revised picks:Blues in 7
posted by rcade at 11:10 AM on May 27
My picks:
Bruins in 5
Top goals: Patrica Bergern
Top assists: Brad Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Conn Smythe winner: Tuuka Rask
Top penalty minutes: Brad Marchand
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
My heart says Blues but my brain says Bruins.
posted by ic23b at 11:31 AM on May 27
My picks:
Blues in 7
Top goals: Bergeron
Top assists: Pietrangelo
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Binnington
Top penalty minutes: DeBrusk
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues
Sticking with my formula (most Canadians on roster) even though Boston is one of the only NHL teams who quite regularly buck the trend.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:49 AM on May 27
Revised penalty minutes: McAvoy
posted by cixelsyd at 11:52 AM on May 27
My picks:
Blues in 6
Top goals: Schwartz
Top assists: O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Marchand
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
posted by tommytrump at 11:56 AM on May 27
My picks:
Blues in 6
Top goals: Patrick Maroon
Top assists: Ryan O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Bortuzzo
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues
Thanks rogers. Any chance we can get a standings update?
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:59 PM on May 27
My picks:
Blues in 6
Top goals: Brad Marchand
Top assists: Colton Parayko
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Jordan Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Patrice Bergeron
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
posted by bender at 02:32 PM on May 27
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Top goals: Schwartz
Top assists: Tarasenko
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Conn Smythe winner: Rask
Top penalty minutes: Bortusso
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:27 PM on May 27
Maybe I've missed it somewhere, but do we have any standings so far?
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:28 PM on May 27
I have an insurmountable lead. No need to show the standings, there's no point in it because I am sooo far in the lead.
posted by NoMich at 05:48 PM on May 27
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Top goals: Jaden Schwartz
Top assists: Ryan O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Jordan Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Brad Marchand
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues
GO BUCKS!
posted by NoMich at 06:09 PM on May 27
My picks:
Blues in 6
Top goals: Vladimir Tarasenko
Top assists: Ryan O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Jaden Schwartz
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues
Laughter, joy, and loneliness and sex and sex and sex and sex Look at me, I'm in tatters
posted by MrFrisby at 06:48 PM on May 27
Revised picks:Conn Smythe winner: Jaden Schwartz
posted by MrFrisby at 06:51 PM on May 27
My picks:
Bruins in 5
Top goals: Bergeron
Top assists: Pastrnak
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Conn Smythe winner: Rask
Top penalty minutes: McAvoy
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
posted by tahoemoj at 06:53 PM on May 27
My picks:
Blues in 4
Top goals: Tarasenko
Top assists: Schwartz
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Conn Smythe winner: Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Marchand
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues
Sweeping the sweeper who swept the sweeper who swept the sweeper who swept.
Also, go Raptors!
posted by grum@work at 07:52 PM on May 27
Hockey is the game where they use a puck, right?
Bruins in 5
posted by jeremias at 07:59 PM on May 27
My picks:
Blues in 6
Top goals: Marchand
Top assists: O'Reilly
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Conn Smythe winner: Sundqvist
Top penalty minutes: McAvoy
Game 1 winner: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
A little late but I have been spoiler free on current state of game 1
posted by prof at 08:06 PM on May 27
The game hadn't started by 8:06pm, so I think that it should count.
posted by grum@work at 08:53 PM on May 27
Good point. That pregame was looooooooooooong.
posted by rcade at 08:08 AM on May 28
My picks:Top goals: Jaden Schwartz
Top assists: Alex Pietrangelo
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Top penalty minutes: Jaden Schwartz
Game 1 winner: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: BluesTiebreaker: 53
I'm all-in on Blues. It's reverse psychology. Go Bruins!
