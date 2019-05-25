May 22, 2019

UEFA's messing up: First, UEFA attempts to hide its ticketing incompetence at the Women's World Cup, which kicks in less than three weeks Fans who spent thousands on Women’s World Cup tickets irate to learn seats are not together.







Second, UEFA attempts to hide its cup final selection incompetence:



1. Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss Europa League final against Chelsea because Armenia and Azerbaijan are locked in a political death match and Mkhitaryan and Arsenal have legit safety concerns.



2. Arsenal and Chelsea set to return half of their Europa League final allocations because Baku's airport cannot accommodate the flights necessary.

