May 22, 2019

UEFA's messing up: First, UEFA attempts to hide its ticketing incompetence at the Women's World Cup, which kicks in less than three weeks Fans who spent thousands on Women’s World Cup tickets irate to learn seats are not together.
Second, UEFA attempts to hide its cup final selection incompetence:
1. Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss Europa League final against Chelsea because Armenia and Azerbaijan are locked in a political death match and Mkhitaryan and Arsenal have legit safety concerns.
2. Arsenal and Chelsea set to return half of their Europa League final allocations because Baku's airport cannot accommodate the flights necessary.
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 11:20 AM - 4 comments
Absolutely. And in what universe can this be considered an acceptable policy? "When you placed your order, a message indicating not all seats would be located next to each other did appear, before confirmation of your purchase. Unfortunately we will not be able to modify your order."
posted by bender at 01:44 PM on May 23
*Boong* "Feel free to move about the country"
posted by beaverboard at 04:04 PM on May 23
Ok, that was funny. At least on Southwest, you can still (usually) sit with your family, you just don't know where yet. A GA policy for the WWC tickets would be preferable to what they've described here.
posted by bender at 10:02 AM on May 24
The ticket mess baffles me. I would put money that some computer programmer came up with a new algorithm that was better in some way but failed it another. I have gone to the 2 World Cups and 1 Euro Championship and never heard of a similar problem.
posted by prof at 05:44 PM on May 22