May 21, 2019

Mike Trout's No. 1 Fan: When Gavin Edelson walks into Ms. Beever's first-grade classroom every morning, it's a safe bet he will be dressed in one of his Troutfits. ... "I know everything," Gavin said. "Every night before bed, I read a Mike Trout book. And right now, I'm wearing a Trout shirt. My red one. Whenever I go to a fancy dinner, they make me wear a collared shirt. I just want to wear a Mike Trout shirt."
Can I start dressing as Hank Aaron? Because I was pretty much like that kid when I was a li'l guy. One year for Halloween, I wanted to dress as Hammerin' Hank, complete with the appropriate skin color. In the early 1970s in a really tiny all-white village socked away in a Northern Michigan forest, even my parents knew that doing that would not be cool. I didn't know, I was just a little kid! But my parents knew.*
* - I always remember that when I hear about politicians in Southern states try to explain away their blackface when they were in college in the 1980s. Sorry for the derail.
posted by NoMich at 09:53 AM on May 21
I got to meet Hank Aaron when I was a kid. In the spring training clubhouse. Him and Clete Boyer. Just hanging out after an afternoon game. I think the phrase is "larger than life".
Meanwhile, I would like to sponsor the whiteboard in Ms. Beever's classroom. It's the closest to obtaining naming rights I'll ever get.
posted by beaverboard at 11:47 AM on May 21
Cute. Maybe a little bit overboard, but hey, he's a first grader who got to meet his hero, and his hero didn't disappoint. Nice work, Mike Trout.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:59 PM on May 21
After 45 years, it's time for me to start dressing like Jeff Burroughs again.
posted by rcade at 09:28 AM on May 21