May 21, 2019

Mike Trout's No. 1 Fan: When Gavin Edelson walks into Ms. Beever's first-grade classroom every morning, it's a safe bet he will be dressed in one of his Troutfits. ... "I know everything," Gavin said. "Every night before bed, I read a Mike Trout book. And right now, I'm wearing a Trout shirt. My red one. Whenever I go to a fancy dinner, they make me wear a collared shirt. I just want to wear a Mike Trout shirt."

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:26 AM - 4 comments