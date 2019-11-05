May 09, 2019

Enter Round 3 of the NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: The third round of the NHL playoffs begins tonight at 8 p.m. Pick the two teams that will compete for the Stanley Cup, the games required, the top goalie and scorer and two team prop bets.

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:27 AM - 20 comments

My picks:

Hurricanes in 7
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Peter Mrazek
Team scoring 6: Hurricanes
Team with shutout: Hurricanes

I'll post scores after work today, assuming my work actually ends today. ServiceNow is my life. My entire life.

posted by rcade at 11:33 AM on May 09

My picks:

Hurricanes in 6
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Martin Jones
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Hurricanes

GO BUCKS!!!

posted by NoMich at 11:38 AM on May 09

Revised picks:

Top goalie (save %): Curtis McElhinney

posted by rcade at 11:39 AM on May 09

Revised picks:

Top goalie (save %): Peter Mrazek

posted by rcade at 11:39 AM on May 09

I added McElhinney to the goalie options. When picking Mrazek or McElhinney note that there's a two-start minimum to win best save percentage.

posted by rcade at 11:40 AM on May 09

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Blues in 6
Top goal scorer: Brad Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Peter Mrazek
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Hurricanes

posted by werty at 11:44 AM on May 09

My picks:

Hurricanes in 6
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Bruins

posted by ShayneVL at 12:11 PM on May 09

My picks:

Hurricanes in 7
Blues in 7
Top goal scorer: Tomas Hertl
Top goalie (save %): Curtis McElhinney
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Hurricanes

Go Hurricanes

posted by ic23b at 12:13 PM on May 09

Revised picks:Top goalie (save %): Peter Mrazek

posted by ic23b at 12:23 PM on May 09

My picks:

Hurricanes in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Martin Jones
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Hurricanes

posted by tommytrump at 12:25 PM on May 09

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Pavelski
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Bruins

posted by tahoemoj at 12:34 PM on May 09

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Blues in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Bruins

Is there a place to see the NHL Playoff Pickem standings?

posted by prof at 12:43 PM on May 09

My picks:

Hurricanes in 7
Blues in 7
Top goal scorer: Jaden Schwartz (Blues)
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Hurricanes
Team with shutout: Blues

posted by cixelsyd at 12:51 PM on May 09

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Curtis McElhinney
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Hurricanes

posted by bender at 01:03 PM on May 09

My picks:

Hurricanes in 7
Blues in 6
Top goal scorer: Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Hurricanes
Team with shutout: Blues

posted by grum@work at 06:08 PM on May 09

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Bruins

Since I have been so bad the first two rounds, this time I am picking what I don't want to happen.

posted by MrFrisby at 06:13 PM on May 09

My picks:

Hurricanes in 7
Blues in 7
Top goal scorer: Jaden Schwartz
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Hurricanes
Team with shutout: Sharks

posted by Ufez Jones at 06:53 PM on May 09

My picks:

Bruins in 6
Sharks in 5
Top goal scorer: Pavelski
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Bruins

posted by rumple at 07:02 PM on May 09

Revised picks:

Team with shutout: Blues

posted by Ufez Jones at 07:04 PM on May 09

My picks:

Bruins in 7
Blues in 6
Top goal scorer: Tarasenko (Blues)
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Bruins

posted by jagsnumberone at 07:45 PM on May 09

