May 09, 2019

Enter Round 3 of the NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: The third round of the NHL playoffs begins tonight at 8 p.m. Pick the two teams that will compete for the Stanley Cup, the games required, the top goalie and scorer and two team prop bets.
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Martin Jones
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Hurricanes
GO BUCKS!!!
posted by NoMich at 11:38 AM on May 09
Revised picks:Top goalie (save %): Curtis McElhinney
posted by rcade at 11:39 AM on May 09
Revised picks:Top goalie (save %): Peter Mrazek
posted by rcade at 11:39 AM on May 09
I added McElhinney to the goalie options. When picking Mrazek or McElhinney note that there's a two-start minimum to win best save percentage.
posted by rcade at 11:40 AM on May 09
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Blues in 6
Top goal scorer: Brad Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Peter Mrazek
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Hurricanes
posted by werty at 11:44 AM on May 09
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Bruins
posted by ShayneVL at 12:11 PM on May 09
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Blues in 7
Top goal scorer: Tomas Hertl
Top goalie (save %): Curtis McElhinney
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Hurricanes
Go Hurricanes
posted by ic23b at 12:13 PM on May 09
Revised picks:Top goalie (save %): Peter Mrazek
posted by ic23b at 12:23 PM on May 09
My picks:
Hurricanes in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Martin Jones
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Hurricanes
posted by tommytrump at 12:25 PM on May 09
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Pavelski
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Bruins
posted by tahoemoj at 12:34 PM on May 09
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Blues in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Bruins
Is there a place to see the NHL Playoff Pickem standings?
posted by prof at 12:43 PM on May 09
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Blues in 7
Top goal scorer: Jaden Schwartz (Blues)
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Hurricanes
Team with shutout: Blues
posted by cixelsyd at 12:51 PM on May 09
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Curtis McElhinney
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Hurricanes
posted by bender at 01:03 PM on May 09
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Blues in 6
Top goal scorer: Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Hurricanes
Team with shutout: Blues
posted by grum@work at 06:08 PM on May 09
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Bruins
Since I have been so bad the first two rounds, this time I am picking what I don't want to happen.
posted by MrFrisby at 06:13 PM on May 09
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Blues in 7
Top goal scorer: Jaden Schwartz
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Hurricanes
Team with shutout: Sharks
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:53 PM on May 09
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Sharks in 5
Top goal scorer: Pavelski
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Bruins
posted by rumple at 07:02 PM on May 09
Revised picks:Team with shutout: Blues
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:04 PM on May 09
My picks:
Bruins in 7
Blues in 6
Top goal scorer: Tarasenko (Blues)
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Bruins
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:45 PM on May 09
My picks:
Hurricanes in 7
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Peter Mrazek
Team scoring 6: Hurricanes
Team with shutout: Hurricanes
I'll post scores after work today, assuming my work actually ends today. ServiceNow is my life. My entire life.
posted by rcade at 11:33 AM on May 09