May 07, 2019

Liverpool reach Champions League final after incredible turnaround: Braces from Divock Origi (only playing because Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah were injured) and Gini Wijnaldum (on as a substitute for the injured Andy Robertson) and a stifling defense that barely gave Barcelona's attack sniffs at the goal resulted in an extremely unlikely outcome - the Reds will play in the Finals a second year running. The fans and the team singing You'll Never Walk Alone afterwards.
posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 07:00 PM - 13 comments
Most importantly, holy shit Liverpool! That defense was ridiculous! It wasn't Barca's best day at either end of the pitch, either, but that was as sound of an all-around thrashing as I've ever seen (highlights of) in a late-round Champions League contest.
With my hobbled and overmatched (by Ajax--really?!) Spurs likely to bow out today (but maybe not, please), it is nice to see an EPL side in the finals again.
Also, what the hell is with the UK Spam the last couple of days? What is it about SpoFi that screams "I NEED TO RENT AN OVERHEAD PROJECTOR IN WALES!!"?
posted by tahoemoj at 11:08 AM on May 08
Gentlemen, please. This is just football.
Nothing about the royal baby? Nobody? Have we abandoned our priorities completely?
posted by beaverboard at 11:46 AM on May 08
I checked my phone when I got off the ball field yesterday, and there was the ESPN notification about the score. I didn't believe it; there must be a mistake. Drove home from the game humming "When you walk through the storm..."
Now if Manchester City can somehow stumble, it could leave Liverpool in a wonderful position.
posted by Howard_T at 01:26 PM on May 08
Nothing about the royal baby?
Any of you who are present or former sailors and have sailed across the equator will understand who the Royal Baby is. Those who are "polliwogs", that is who are crossing the line for the first time, are required to kiss the Royal Baby. He is usually the fattest, ugliest chief petty officer on the ship, and his bare belly is slathered in grease and other disgusting things. The kiss is to be implanted upon this surface.
Is that what you have in mind, beaverboard?
posted by Howard_T at 02:41 PM on May 08
Howard, I'm landlocked. The nearest body of water is a municipal overflow basin.
However, my stepfather was in an ASW squadron of PBY's that was detached to Ascension Island in WW II. I never asked him if there were any rituals enacted onboard when the aircraft crossed the line as they worked their way south along the Brazilian coast to get to their station.
posted by beaverboard at 03:30 PM on May 08
Since King Neptune and his Royal Scribe Davy Jones are unable to board aircraft in flight, there is no ceremony. It's for seamen only.
BTW I looked up the Royal Baby's name. Archie??? My F-150 has the "special edition" name 'Edith Bunker' written on the sides of the bed. Previous owner must have had a sense of humor. Jean Stapleton still lives on my truck.
posted by Howard_T at 05:58 PM on May 08
Archie???
The royals are hoping to gain the approval and sponsorship of American sporting nobility: the Manning family.
posted by beaverboard at 07:22 PM on May 08
I was already thinking our chances for any trophy had slipped after City won Monday. This has me believing Brighton can pull something off for us next week and we can beat Spurs bringing the double to Anfield.
Shellback, 1991 USS Constellation CV-64
posted by Ricardo at 08:33 PM on May 08
I have an Amazon drone delivering a canister of oxygen to tahoe momentarily.
I probably should have ordered a larger size.
posted by beaverboard at 10:58 PM on May 08
What a match! The crowd never let up. The sneaky last goal was the stuff of legend.
posted by rcade at 11:03 PM on May 08
I watched first half and then wandered back to my office (I work from home) figuring Liverpool was done.
30 minutes later, I got an alert that it was 2-2 and quickly went back to watching.
Amazing ending
posted by prof at 10:34 AM on May 09
I have an Amazon drone delivering a canister of oxygen to tahoe momentarily.
As luck would have it, I have been completely buried for the past month trying to create the largest mining joint venture in the world--not too much time to spend in diversions such as mid-day Champion's League games. I popped open the ESPN app on my phone during a quick breather and was greeted by the shocking news.
At that very moment, like an angelic offering, the Bezos behemoth gently descended upon me with a pressurized tank of respite courtesy of the Board of Beavers.
COYS!!
posted by tahoemoj at 12:30 PM on May 09
Barcelona looked foolish playing less competitively in those unis. Like the Oregon football team has in the past. And the Seahawks' color rush sets too.
Big man in goal for Liverpool.
posted by beaverboard at 08:36 PM on May 07