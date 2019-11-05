May 07, 2019

Liverpool reach Champions League final after incredible turnaround: Braces from Divock Origi (only playing because Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah were injured) and Gini Wijnaldum (on as a substitute for the injured Andy Robertson) and a stifling defense that barely gave Barcelona's attack sniffs at the goal resulted in an extremely unlikely outcome - the Reds will play in the Finals a second year running. The fans and the team singing You'll Never Walk Alone afterwards.

posted by billsaysthis to soccer at 07:00 PM - 13 comments