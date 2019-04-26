April 25, 2019

Enter Round 2 of the NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: The second round of the NHL playoffs begins tonight at 7 p.m. Pick the four teams that will advance out of the second round, the games required, the top goalie and scorer and two team prop bets.
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Stars in 7
Hurricanes in 7
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Brad Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Ben Bishop
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Stars
posted by rcade at 10:23 AM on April 25
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Blues in 6
Islanders in 6
Avalanche in 6
Top goal scorer: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Robin Lehner
Team scoring 6: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Islanders
posted by cixelsyd at 10:39 AM on April 25
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 7
Blues in 6
Islanders in 7
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Sharks
posted by ic23b at 11:00 AM on April 25
My picks:
Bruins in 7
Blues in 5
Islanders in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Bruins
Team with shutout: Blues
Life is pain and everything sucks.
posted by grum@work at 11:03 AM on April 25
Life is pain and everything sucks.
When I put the comment box on the form I didn't expect it to elicit weltschmerz. I approve.
posted by rcade at 11:32 AM on April 25
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 6
Blues in 7
Islanders in 6
Avalanche in 5
Top goal scorer: Nathan MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Robin Lehner
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Blue Jackets
posted by MrFrisby at 11:33 AM on April 25
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Blues in 7
Islanders in 5
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Pastrnak (BOS)
Top goalie (save %): Robin Lehner
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Islanders
A comment about my picks? Well, I think I'd have to say...HA HA HA HA HA HA
posted by tahoemoj at 11:45 AM on April 25
The "team scoring 6" header in comments is incorrect. It should be "Team with most goals."
posted by rcade at 12:57 PM on April 25
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 6
Blues in 7
Hurricanes in 7
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Ben Bishop
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Islanders
I still can't breathe from that 2OT game last night
posted by NoMich at 12:59 PM on April 25
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 5
Blues in 7
Islanders in 6
Avalanche in 6
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Robin Lehner
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Hurricanes
I have not seen the Round 1 score, but I fully expect a negative number :)
Also after my Flames flamed out in round one, I am not sure which Eastern team to cheer on
posted by prof at 02:26 PM on April 25
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 6
Blues in 7
Islanders in 5
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Thomas Hertl (Sharks)
Top goalie (save %): Sergei Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Islanders
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:19 PM on April 25
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 7
Stars in 6
Islanders in 7
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Logan Couture
Top goalie (save %): Ben Bishop
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Stars
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:00 PM on April 25
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 6
Stars in 7
Islanders in 4
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Mikko Rantanen (Colorado)
Top goalie (save %): Robin Lehner
Team scoring 6: Stars
Team with shutout: Blue Jackets
posted by bender at 04:00 PM on April 25
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 6
Blues in 5
Hurricanes in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Duchene
Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
Team scoring 6: Blue Jackets
Team with shutout: Blue Jackets
posted by tommytrump at 05:57 PM on April 25
My picks:
Bruins in 6
Blues in 6
Islanders in 6
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Brad Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Robin Lehner
Team scoring 6: Blues
Team with shutout: Islanders
Still rooting for the Devils.
posted by werty at 06:22 PM on April 25
Columbus in 6
Dallas in 6
Carolina in 7
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Radulov
Top goalie (save %): Bishop
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Islanders
posted by ShayneVL at 07:03 PM on April 25
My picks:
in
Stars in 6
Hurricanes in 7
Sharks in 7
Top goal scorer: Radulov
Top goalie (save %): Ben Bishop
Team scoring 6: Sharks
Team with shutout: Stars
Please pick Columbus in 6 games
posted by ShayneVL at 07:49 PM on April 25
My picks:
in
Stars in 6
Islanders in 7
Sharks in 5
Top goal scorer: Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Bruins
Team with shutout: Stars
Boston in 6.
posted by jjzucal at 08:06 PM on April 25
I went to the link but, just in case:
Boston in 6
Dallas in 6
Islanders in 7
San Jose in 5
Most goals: Marchand
Goalie: Rask
Most goals (and 6 in game): Boston
Shutout: Dallas
Next Flyers' Stanley Cup: 2026
posted by jjzucal at 08:09 PM on April 25
My picks:
in
in
Islanders in 6
Sharks in 6
Top goal scorer: Marchand
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6: Islanders
Team with shutout: Stars
posted by geneparmesan at 04:48 AM on April 26
I'll post the scores for round one after work. The prop bets are open until the last playoff series of the round begins tomorrow night at 10 p.m., but you shouldn't pick a team or player after their series has begun.
posted by rcade at 10:19 AM on April 25