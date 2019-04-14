April 14, 2019

Tiger Wins The Masters: His hope for another major left for dead by most of golf, Tiger Woods won The Masters Sunday afternoon. It's the 43-year-old's 15th major and first since 2008. It is his first win at a major where he trailed entering the final day. He was still trailing Francesco Molinari by 2 shots after 11. The catalog of iconic father-son moments after a Woods triumph now includes this boisterous hug of his son Charlie, who is 10 and never had a chance before to see him win like this.

posted by rcade to golf at 09:20 PM - 2 comments