April 10, 2019

Enter SportsFilter's NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday night with five games. Our annual NHL Playoff Pick 'Em has returned. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require along with four prop bets. The winner receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite NHL team.
My picks:
Stars in 5
Jets in 6
Avalanche in 7
Golden Knights in 6
Lightning in 5
Bruins in 6
Capitals in 7
Islanders in 6
Top goal scorer: Steven Stamkos
Top goalie (save %): Ben Bishop
Team scoring 6: Lightning
Team with shutout: Stars
I'm showing a lot of restraint by not picking Dallas for top scorer too.
posted by rcade at 01:21 AM on April 10
posted by rcade at 01:22 AM on April 10
Use this link to make your picks, which will be posted in this discussion when you submit them. Make changes up until the game time of each series (or the first series on prop bets).
There's a Comment field at the bottom of the form that you can use to talk about your prognostications.
Unlike past contests, picks posted as comments won't work. You have to use the form. I tried to make it easy and mobile friendly.
posted by rcade at 01:19 AM on April 10