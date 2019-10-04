April 08, 2019

Deadspin Has Been Traded: The former Gawker media properties have been sold by Univision to a private equity group, putting the sports site Deadspin in new hands along with Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Onion and other properties. The sites will be known as G/O Media and run by former Forbes.com CEO James Spanfeller, who calls the new venture "the leader among digital media companies speaking to the 10-to-34-year-old market." Univision bought the sites for $135 million in a bankruptcy auction after the wrestler Hulk Hogan successfully sued Gawker for $140 million in a lawsuit secretly funded by billionaire Peter Thiel.
Is the "10-to-34-year-old market" really a thing?
In the sense that they're mostly still dependent on an allowance from parents. Boom, swish! I'm here all week folks!
posted by billsaysthis at 05:34 PM on April 08
According to my son whose job is market research, particularly customer insights, it is certainly a thing, and a very important thing. Much of your sports apparel and paraphernalia marketing is directed toward this segment.
posted by Howard_T at 01:56 PM on April 09
Wait till they get to be my age and are buying compression undershirts a size too small to keep weekend soccer games from turning into a free form jello jog.
posted by beaverboard at 02:58 PM on April 09
Also, nice headline, rcade.
posted by werty at 05:11 PM on April 08