April 08, 2019

Deadspin Has Been Traded: The former Gawker media properties have been sold by Univision to a private equity group, putting the sports site Deadspin in new hands along with Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Onion and other properties. The sites will be known as G/O Media and run by former Forbes.com CEO James Spanfeller, who calls the new venture "the leader among digital media companies speaking to the 10-to-34-year-old market." Univision bought the sites for $135 million in a bankruptcy auction after the wrestler Hulk Hogan successfully sued Gawker for $140 million in a lawsuit secretly funded by billionaire Peter Thiel.

