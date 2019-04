Gregg Popovich Ejected 1 Minute Into Game: San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was ejected 63 seconds into Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. This may be an all-time record for a coach, beating a Don Nelson ejection after 93 seconds leading the Dallas Mavericks in 2004. Pop missed a game in which the Spurs never led and scored a season-low 85 points. After the game, Popovich crashed Denver coach Michael Malone's presser.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:27 AM - 0 comments