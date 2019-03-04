April 02, 2019

Alliance of American Football Suspends Operations: The Alliance of American Football has shut down before completing its inaugural season, reports ESPN. Despite some surprisingly good week one TV ratings, a viewership of 400,000 to 500,000 per game and a pledge by Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon to invest $250 million, the league appears to be kaput.
Is that Vince McMahon's music?
I think he's out only $70 million, but his play was apparently for tech stuff that came with the league, including a gambling app. Soooo...who knows? Just sign Sebastian Aho to a lengthy contract extension and I won't give a shit.
There goes Gruden's chance to trade Derek Carr for Manziel.
Any league that would let Manziel join after his fourth / fifth / seventeenth strike has got zero cred and was guaranteed to fail.
Although I did not watch any games I'm sure there are a number of players that stood out and hopefully they get a shot either in the NFL or the CFL. It was essentially the players that bought into developing the league by agreeing to the escalating contracts when I'm sure some gave up normal career opportunities that were paying equal or more money.
The NFL should start a second-tier league for the biggest cities without franchises and play in the off season. Despite this early fumble by the AAF, I think the public appetite for pro football is bigger than the supply.
