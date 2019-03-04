April 02, 2019

John Oliver Takes on the WWE: John Oliver covered professional wrestling on his HBO show Sunday, devoting significant time to Vince McMahon's cruel and dubiously legal practice of calling pro wrestlers independent contractors so that the WWE doesn't have to provide health care, paid leave or other responsibilities of employment. Oliver convincingly portrayed himself as a wrestling fan while absolutely shredding McMahon. Oliver said, "Even the NFL, for all its massive faults, now offers players health reimbursement accounts and have established a legacy fund for older players who may be dealing with health issues. And when you have lost the moral high ground to the fucking NFL, you are morally subterranean."

posted by rcade to other at 11:21 AM - 1 comment