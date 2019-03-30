March 30, 2019

Steph Curry Taunts Refs, Then Dodgy Call Gives Warriors a Loss: Steph Curry sank an epic three with a half-second remaining to tie the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime at 130. But it didn't go to double overtime. Curry taunted referee Mark Kogut repeatedly after making the shot, even needing to be separated by a teammate. On Minnesota's desperate in-bound pass, another referee made a questionable foul call, giving the T-Wolves free throws that won the game 131-130.

