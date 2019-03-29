March 28, 2019

There's Still One Perfect NCAA Bracket: There's a single perfect bracket left in March Madness among the millions played on Yahoo, ESPN, CBS, Fox, Sports Illustrated and NCAA.com.Gregg Nigl, a 40-year-old neuropsychologist from Columbus, Ohio, has picked 48 out of 48 on the NCAA's site. This is the best streak ever, beating 39 games in 2017. He has Gonzaga beating Kentucky for the national title with Duke and Virginia also in the Final Four. Nigl said, "It’s kind of a big deal."

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:20 AM - 4 comments