March 28, 2019

There's Still One Perfect NCAA Bracket: There's a single perfect bracket left in March Madness among the millions played on Yahoo, ESPN, CBS, Fox, Sports Illustrated and NCAA.com.Gregg Nigl, a 40-year-old neuropsychologist from Columbus, Ohio, has picked 48 out of 48 on the NCAA's site. This is the best streak ever, beating 39 games in 2017. He has Gonzaga beating Kentucky for the national title with Duke and Virginia also in the Final Four. Nigl said, "It’s kind of a big deal."
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:20 AM - 4 comments
I'm being selfish, but I hope Virginia doesn't destroy his dreams like they destroy mine. :(
posted by LionIndex at 08:38 PM on March 28
Thanks to Purdue, it is perfect no more.
posted by rcade at 10:07 PM on March 28
When the story came out, Nigl should have gone into hiding and kept his mouth shut.
Getting your bracket caught up in media coverage like this is the equivalent of Al Michaels announcing:
"And on comes Vanderjagt, who hasn't missed a field goal all year..."
Ka-lunk.
posted by beaverboard at 01:14 AM on March 29
The article says the odds are 1 in a quintillion or whatever but that's prior to the tournament. With it being 16 teams now then the odds are whatever that would be " I'm going to estimate about 1 in 32,000 if it was random winners and losers.
posted by rumple at 11:59 AM on March 28