March 27, 2019

Dirk vs. Dwyane: Though Bleacher Report is generally mediocre, this feature on the Dwyane Wade-Dirk Nowitzki rivalry at the twilight of their careers is a nice read. Longtime NBA print beat writer Howard Beck recalls a relationship that included two NBA Finals and once had its share of mutual animosity. They place each other for the last time when their teams meet tomorrow in Miami.

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:08 PM - 1 comment