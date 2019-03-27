March 27, 2019

Diamondbacks Outfielder Explodes Knee in Exhibition Game: Steven Souza Jr. was going to be the starting right fielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day Thursday. As he touched home to score a run Monday in a spring training game, he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), lateral collateral ligament (LCL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and posterolateral corner (PLC). He'll miss the entire season.

