March 24, 2019

Rob Gronkowski Retires: "It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today." -- Rob Gronkowski on Instagram Sunday afternoon.
He probably won't do what Jason Witten did: make a national annoyance out of himself for a year and then jump back into the uniform.
posted by beaverboard at 10:41 PM on March 24
Here's a nice remembrance.
posted by rcade at 11:45 PM on March 24
Big loss for the Pats. He didn't have a great postseason, but the Chiefs game was close enough that his absence could've been enough to send New England home.
posted by rcade at 09:16 PM on March 24