March 24, 2019

NFL May Make Pass Inteference a Replay Challenge: The NFL is considering proposals to add pass interference to a coach's red-flag replay challenges. One proposal just adds interference. Another adds interference, roughing the passer and defenseless hits. A change requires 24 of 32 owners and could happen this week when they meet in Phoenix. Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II told the team's website, "There's more interest in looking at how we make sure that plays are getting corrected than in other years."

posted by rcade to football at 09:26 AM - 5 comments