March 18, 2019

7ft 6in Tacko Fall has scorched college basketball – but is he too tall for NBA?: At 538, they say he is breaking basketball. But there is much more to this Computer Science major, who aspires to become an Engineer and help make lives better in his native Senegal.
rumple 02:34 PM - 3 comments
That would be must-see basketball for sure!
billsaysthis 11:37 AM on March 19
UCF would need to keep Fall under the basket. They would need to play zone or have him guard the 5th Dookie on the court (not Zion, Barrett, Jones, or Reddish) and hope they don't make any shots.
cixelsyd 01:40 PM on March 19
I always loved his name. The Guardian didn't mention that he's coached by Johnny Dawkins. If UCF can get by VCU, Dawkins will have an opportunity to torment his alma mater in the second round, with Fall protecting the rim against the onrushing Zion.
With Dawkins having sat next to Krzyzewski on the bench for years, a Duke - UCF matchup is not to be taken lightly.
beaverboard 05:01 PM on March 18