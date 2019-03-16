March 15, 2019

Jazz Owner Asks Fans to Stop Being Jerks: Responding to a racially abusive heckler targeting Russell Westbrook (and implicitly the reputation of Utah fans for boorish behavior), Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller stood at center court and told fans to be respectful and report malefactors.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:13 AM - 3 comments
I know what grievous injustice those Utah dimwits are eternally pissed off about.
The league should just take away all of Dennis Rodman's championship rings and award them to John Stockton.
posted by beaverboard at 05:56 PM on March 15
Damn straight, Mrs. Miller. Well said.
posted by tommytrump at 06:47 PM on March 15
+1 to Gail Miller.
posted by billsaysthis at 12:00 PM on March 15