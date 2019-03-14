March 12, 2019

Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns: The Cleveland Browns have acquired star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants for a 2019 first round pick (17th overall), a 2019 third round pick this year and safety Jabrill Peppers.
I hope it doesn't happen, but it looks like Saquon is about to get Barry Sanders'ed.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:16 AM on March 13
He and LeVeon could both find themselves toiling in obscurity in NY.
posted by beaverboard at 07:10 AM on March 13
Between this trade and the Porzingis deal a few weeks ago, it's been hard to root for many of the New York sports teams. The return on each was pretty poor.
posted by werty at 09:46 AM on March 13
WTF?!?!
posted by billsaysthis at 11:16 AM on March 13
Mel Kiper Jr. just had his front end aligned and got his tires rotated.
posted by beaverboard at 09:57 PM on March 12