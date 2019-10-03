March 10, 2019

Fan Storms Pitch in Championship Game, Punches Player: Today's Birmingham-Aston Villa match in the Championship was interrupted by a git charging onto the pitch and punching Aston Villa player Jack Grealish in the head from behind. Grealish, who was knocked to the ground before a steward grabbed the fan, required no treatment. He later scored the only goal in Aston Villa's win and leapt into the crowd during the pugnacious Second City derby.

posted by rcade to soccer at 09:59 AM - 1 comment