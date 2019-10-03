March 10, 2019

Fan Storms Pitch in Championship Game, Punches Player: Today's Birmingham-Aston Villa match in the Championship was interrupted by a git charging onto the pitch and punching Aston Villa player Jack Grealish in the head from behind. Grealish, who was knocked to the ground before a steward grabbed the fan, required no treatment. He later scored the only goal in Aston Villa's win and leapt into the crowd during the pugnacious Second City derby.
A sucker punch at that. That's real brave of you, sir drunky
posted by NoMich at 11:05 AM on March 10