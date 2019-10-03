March 08, 2019

US women's national team take legal action over discrimination: After their 2016 complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission went exactly nowhere, all 28 members of the USWNT put their names down to ask for equal pay for equal work. Or better work, given their results relative to the USMNT.
posted by billsaysthis to culture at 07:05 PM - 1 comment
A much needed development. Not just the pay, the conditions, with some appalling playing surfaces included.
Is there a chance of any sort of labor action in the run up to this summer's WC? I haven't seen mention of a call for a work stoppage.
If all else fails, I would ask retired French standout Louisa Necib to give members of the USSF "the look". She has a battle stare that could turn them into statuary on the spot.
posted by beaverboard at 03:28 PM on March 09