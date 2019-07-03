March 05, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 21: Knicks Win Knicks Win Edition: There are eight nationally televised NBA games on the slate this week, beginning Wednesday night on ESPN with a 76ers/Bulls and Nuggets/Lakers doubleheader. In week 19 of the Pace Mannion, Bender and Ufez Jones won the week with 15. Florida Man leads NoMich by 9 after both of us blew up our week by locking Spurs over Knicks. On a night Spike Lee won an Oscar there was magic in New York. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
Philadelphia at Chicago on ESPN (Wednesday)
Denver at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)
Indiana at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
Oklahoma City at Portland on TNT (Thursday)
Philadelphia at Houston on ESPN (Friday)
Denver at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)
Boston at L.A. Lakers on ABC (Saturday)
Indiana at Philadelphia on ABC (Sunday)
Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, L.A. Lakers, Denver, Indiana.
Last Week's Results
New York 108, Orlando 103 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
rcade's picks
Orlando by 1, 0 points
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:07 PM - 7 comments
SLAM Philadelphia by 6 (Wednesday) SLAM
SLAM Denver by 6 (Wednesday) SLAM
Milwaukee by 6 (Thursday)
Oklahoma City by 2 (Thursday)
SLAM Houston by 8 (Friday) SLAM
Golden State by 5 (Friday)
L.A. Lakers by 4 (Saturday)
Philadelphia by 6 (Sunday)
posted by bender at 02:53 PM on March 05
Philadelphia (Wednesday) by 7
Denver (Wednesday) by 8
Milwaukee (Thursday) by 5
Portland (Thursday) by 6
Houston (Friday) by 11
Golden State (Friday) by 7
Boston (Saturday) by 4
Philadelphia (Sunday) by 6
posted by tron7 at 03:20 PM on March 05
This is a tough week. It seems like all of the better teams are kinda hitting an early March skid.
WEDNESDAY
Philadelphia by 6
Denver by 5
THURSDAY
Milwaukee by 8
Portland by 7
FRIDAY
Houston by 7
Golden State by 8
SATURDAY
L.A. Lakers by 5
Philadelphia by 6
posted by NoMich at 04:14 PM on March 05
Quote of the week following Boston's atrocious performance against Houston came from Celtics' play-by-play TV broadcaster Mike Gorman. When asked if he thought that the Celtics could "flip the switch" and perform better in the playoffs, Gorman replied, "They show no indication of even knowing where the switch is." Things are grim in the land of the Green. As Wednesday begins, I will be at the local commuter bus terminal giving people dirty foreheads. Remember, you are dust, and to dust you shall return.
Wednesday, March 6:
Embiid is hurting but Butler is going back home. No Bull(s). Philadelphia by 14 SLAM
Nuggets are long and fast and can shoot from the perimeter too. Lakers are not these things. Denver by 10 SLAM
Thursday, March 7:
Pacers seem to have been pulling rabbits out of hats since Oladipo went down. Nothing but large deer in Milwaukee. Milwaukee by 9
Thunder have seemingly hit their stride, but Portland can be really tough. Oklahoma City by 6
Friday, March 8:
76ers will try their luck against the bearded one, but there is much else about which to be concerned on the Rockets. Houston by 8
Nuggets are more than good enough to handle Warriors, but with this being the home stretch of the season, can they do so? Golden state by 7
Saturday, March 9:
Celtics allowed themselves to be embarrassed by Lakers in Boston. Now in the midst of a West Coast trip, the potential is there for more embarrassment. Los Angeles (purple and gold variety) by 3
76ers are returning from a Midwest trip, while Pacers are on a swing to the East Coast. There could be a travel disadvantage one way or the other. Philadelphia by 11
It's Shrove Tuesday -- Mardi Gras if you must -- lessez les bon temps roulez.
posted by Howard_T at 06:20 PM on March 05
Wednesday:
Philly by 8 (SLAM)
Denver by 4
Thursday:
Milwaukee by 12 (SLAM)
Portland by 4
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:44 PM on March 06
Wednesday
Philadelphia by 5
Denver by 8 <-- dunk
posted by rcade at 09:45 PM on March 06
Results for week 19 are here. Apologies for missing last week's post. I thought I had done it but it was that kind of week.
(The Orlando game above and my pick are bogus. I had to put a game in the missing week to keep the CSS formatting from going all to hell.)
posted by rcade at 02:12 PM on March 05