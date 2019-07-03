March 05, 2019

SportsFilter NBA Pick 'Em Week 21: Knicks Win Knicks Win Edition: There are eight nationally televised NBA games on the slate this week, beginning Wednesday night on ESPN with a 76ers/Bulls and Nuggets/Lakers doubleheader. In week 19 of the Pace Mannion, Bender and Ufez Jones won the week with 15. Florida Man leads NoMich by 9 after both of us blew up our week by locking Spurs over Knicks. On a night Spike Lee won an Oscar there was magic in New York. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago on ESPN (Wednesday)

Denver at L.A. Lakers on ESPN (Wednesday)

Indiana at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)

Oklahoma City at Portland on TNT (Thursday)

Philadelphia at Houston on ESPN (Friday)

Denver at Golden State on ESPN (Friday)

Boston at L.A. Lakers on ABC (Saturday)

Indiana at Philadelphia on ABC (Sunday)



Teams playing more than once: Philadelphia, L.A. Lakers, Denver, Indiana.

Last Week's Results

New York 108, Orlando 103 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

rcade's picks Orlando by 1, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week rcade 459 0 NoMich 450 0 Howard_T 386 0 tron7 365 0 bender 350 0 Ufez Jones 341 0 scooby10672 229 0 Goyoucolts 76 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:07 PM - 7 comments