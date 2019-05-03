March 04, 2019

Detroit Red Wings' Ted Lindsay dies: A badass on ice, a gentleman off: On the ice, Lindsay was cocky and abrasive and would do anything to win. He was a highly unusual player in the post-World War II National Hockey League, a brainy boat-rocker who repeatedly challenged the conservative league establishment. Those qualities — plus his enormous talent — made him one of the most memorable and controversial players in NHL history and a fan favorite for decades in metro Detroit, where he lived for more than 70 years.

posted by tommytrump to hockey at 11:11 AM - 3 comments