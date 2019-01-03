February 28, 2019

Witten Ends Retirement; Returning to Cowboys: Put a stop to that Hall of Fame clock. Or better yet, just pause it for the time being. That's because Jason Witten has decided he isn't done playing just yet.
Is this like a farm subsidy where Witten is being paid not to announce games?
He needs to revisit Knoxville and finish his degree so he has something other than broadcasting to fall back on after he retires again.
Does this mean that Booger gets to climb down from that foolish flying desk platform and work inside the MNF booth where they have food, climate control, and sanitary facilities?
posted by beaverboard at 03:42 PM on February 28
The salary's kind of high, isn't it?
posted by rcade at 03:52 PM on February 28
I always liked Witten ... as a player. Maybe now I can watch MNF again (which is exactly what I said when Gruden left.)
posted by forrestv at 03:34 PM on February 28