February 19, 2019

Hurricanes Owner Invests $250 Million in AAF: Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon just made a $250 million investment in the upstart Alliance of American Football and is becoming the league's chairman. "I'm impressed with The Alliance's stunning growth in-stadium and across TV, mobile and social media in just these first few weeks," Dundon said. He's a new NHL owner and Dallas billionaire who also owns the site of the PGA's Byron Nelson tournament.

