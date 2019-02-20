February 19, 2019

Hurricanes Owner Invests $250 Million in AAF: Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon just made a $250 million investment in the upstart Alliance of American Football and is becoming the league's chairman. "I'm impressed with The Alliance's stunning growth in-stadium and across TV, mobile and social media in just these first few weeks," Dundon said. He's a new NHL owner and Dallas billionaire who also owns the site of the PGA's Byron Nelson tournament.
I don't know if my view is representative of Caniac Nation as a whole, but this concerns me a bit. Apparently he's a hands-off guy when it comes to the hockey team, but if this investment turns out to be a pile of burnt up cash, then where's he going to find money to re-sign guys like Sebastian Aho and Michael Ferland? No sir, I don't like it
posted by NoMich at 03:03 PM on February 19
Some reports make the league's financial status sound pretty shaky. Hope he's a savvy sports investor. If he gets in a money jam, it could come back to bite the Canes.
posted by beaverboard at 02:21 PM on February 19