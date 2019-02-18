February 15, 2019

Colin Kaepernick agrees to settle collusion case against the NFL: Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has settled his collusion lawsuit against the NFL, lawyers for the athlete and the league said Friday.
posted by BornIcon to football at 02:33 PM - 1 comment
Rumors of Kap getting $60-80M settlement
posted by billsaysthis at 04:39 PM on February 15
