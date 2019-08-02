February 07, 2019

Frank Robinson, former SF Giants manager and baseball trailblazer, dies: Frank Robinson, who grew up in Oakland, enjoyed a Hall of Fame career playing baseball and became the game’s first African American manager, died Thursday, according to the New York Daily News. He was 83.

posted by BornIcon to baseball at 03:02 PM - 4 comments

I mostly remember Frank Robinson from those nearly unbeatable Orioles teams in the late 60s and through the 70s. Red Sox fan that I am, I 'hated' them and especially Robinson with a passion. Even amidst the envy one still had to admire the greatness. RIP Frank Robinson.

posted by Howard_T at 03:28 PM on February 07

posted by tommytrump at 06:26 PM on February 07

posted by billsaysthis at 11:31 AM on February 08

