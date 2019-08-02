February 07, 2019

Frank Robinson, former SF Giants manager and baseball trailblazer, dies: Frank Robinson, who grew up in Oakland, enjoyed a Hall of Fame career playing baseball and became the game’s first African American manager, died Thursday, according to the New York Daily News. He was 83.
posted by Howard_T at 03:28 PM on February 07
.
posted by tommytrump at 06:26 PM on February 07
.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:31 AM on February 08
I mostly remember Frank Robinson from those nearly unbeatable Orioles teams in the late 60s and through the 70s. Red Sox fan that I am, I 'hated' them and especially Robinson with a passion. Even amidst the envy one still had to admire the greatness. RIP Frank Robinson.
posted by Howard_T at 03:28 PM on February 07