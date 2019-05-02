February 04, 2019

Las Vegas Oakland Raiders of San Francisco: Oakland Raiders to play 2019 season at San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park. So, let me get this straight: if the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers played a game in San Francisco, Oakland would be the home team? Also, the stadium in Las Vegas will feature a dirt infield, right? I mean, it just wouldn't be a Raiders home game without a dirt infield.

posted by NoMich to football at 07:55 AM - 2 comments