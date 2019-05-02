February 04, 2019

Las Vegas Oakland Raiders of San Francisco: Oakland Raiders to play 2019 season at San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park. So, let me get this straight: if the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers played a game in San Francisco, Oakland would be the home team? Also, the stadium in Las Vegas will feature a dirt infield, right? I mean, it just wouldn't be a Raiders home game without a dirt infield.
Not even explosives and heavy equipment can take down Ronnie Lott.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:16 AM on February 05
If the Bay Area had known that the Raiders debacle was going to play out as it has, they could have planned accordingly, and just done a controlled partial demolition of Candlestick Park.
It would be only fitting for the current edition of the Gruden Raiders to play in a place like this.
posted by beaverboard at 09:07 AM on February 04