February 02, 2019

Marathoner Carries Lost Puppy for 30 Kilometers: At the 12-kilometer mark of a marathon in Thailand, runner Khemjira Klongsanun noticed a puppy who appeared to be abandoned with no houses around. She carried the dog for the remaining 30 kilometers, searched unsuccessfully for owners afterwards and has now adopted him.
Pupper!!
posted by tommytrump at 12:02 PM on February 02
Showed this to my wife. Her reaction was predictable: Awwwww poor baby. I remember from the few months I spent in Thailand supporting 1st Marine Air Wing that stray dogs were not uncommon, but they never appeared to be starving. I think the Buddhist monks from the local monastery fed them. Kindness is a very common trait in the Thai people.
posted by Howard_T at 12:59 PM on February 02
Passed this along to fellow shelter volunteers, who are always in the mood for a tale of human kindness.
I also save happy news like this, so that just in case I ever run into Sarah McLachlan, I can regale her over pints with stories of really great things that have happened to dogs.
posted by beaverboard at 07:39 PM on February 02
Soooo sweet. Look at that beautiful puppy face in the last photo. This room has suddenly gotten very dusty
posted by NoMich at 09:51 AM on February 02