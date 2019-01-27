January 25, 2019

The World According to Ray Ratto: "Something awful happened to Ray Ratto. It isn't that he lost his job. It's worse than that: A lot of people have been telling Ratto how much they like him. Ratto's sportswriting stock-in-trade is the insult. Praise makes him suspicious. 'I think when you want to say something nice about somebody, it should be private,' Ratto told me. 'When you want to say something shitty, everybody should see it.'"

