January 16, 2019

Only Japan-Born Sumo Grand Champion Retires: In January 2017, Kisenosato Yutaka became the first sumo wrestler born in Japan to attain the top rank of yokozuna in nearly 20 years. After an unprecedented string of eight straight losses, Kisenosato has retired from the sport at 32, leaving only Hakuho Sho and Kakuryu Rikisaburo of Mongolia at the grand champion rank. Yokozuna are expected to retire if they cannot maintain their level of performance. Japan Times writer John Gunning writes, "The great irony of course is that Kisenosato — the ultimate iron man over the first 15 years of his career, missing just a single bout out of 1,123 — fell apart physically upon reaching the mountaintop and was never able to properly enjoy the fruits of his labors."

