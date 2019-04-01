January 03, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Champion: Tron7: In one of the most competitive contests we've ever run on SportsFilter, the NFL Pick 'Em regular season champion is Tron7, who overcame a four-point deficit to pass Truthhurts in the final week and won the contest by 12. Tron7 led the pick 'em for 10 weeks before being passed by Truth in week 14. All hail Tron7! The first prize of an official NFL Game Football is spiraling towards you.
This Week's Games
Last Week's Results
Buffalo 42, Miami 17 (17 < 25 < 33)
Detroit 31, Green Bay 0 (22 < 31 < 40)
New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3 (24 < 35 < 46)
Carolina 33, New Orleans 14 (13 < 19 < 25)
Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35 (1 < 1 < 1)
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32 (1 < 2 < 3)
Houston 20, Jacksonville 3 (12 < 17 < 22)
L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9 (10 < 14 < 18)
Kansas City 35, Oakland 3 (22 < 32 < 42)
L.A. Rams 48, San Francisco 32 (11 < 16 < 21)
Chicago 24, Minnesota 10 (10 < 14 < 18)
Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13 (2 < 3 < 4)
Seattle 27, Arizona 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Philadelphia 24, Washington 0 (17 < 24 < 31)
Baltimore 26, Cleveland 24 (1 < 2 < 3)
Indianapolis 33, Tennessee 17 (11 < 16 < 21)
Player Scores
9mmHeater's picks
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 13, 0 points
New England by 11, 5 points
Green Bay by 8, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
Miami by 5, 0 points
Kansas City by 12, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points
Chicago by 2, 5 points
Denver by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 23, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 26, 5 points
Indianapolis by 8, 5 points
bender's picks
Miami by 4, 0 points
Detroit by 3, 5 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 0 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 5, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 10 points
Philadelphia by 5, 5 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 2, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 6, 0 points
Houston by 9, 5 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 3, 8 points
Cleveland by 10, 0 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 9, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 16 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 12 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 23 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 6, 5 points
Atlanta by 13, 5 points
Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 23 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 3 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 0, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 23 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 2 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 3 [lock], 10 points
NoMich's picks
Miami by 5 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 5 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points
Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 5 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 16 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
rcade's picks
Buffalo by 3 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 5 [lock], -10 points
New England by 15 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 4 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 1 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 2 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 5 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3 [lock], -10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Miami by 3 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 20 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 3 [lock], 16 points
Indianapolis by 3 [lock], 10 points
tommytrump's picks
Buffalo by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 7, 0 points
New England by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points
Chicago by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 5 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Indianapolis by 7, 5 points
tron7's picks
Buffalo by 4, 5 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Houston by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
truthhurts's picks
Buffalo by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
Houston by 7, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 6, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|1236
|76
|truthhurts
|1224
|60
|ic23b
|1149
|97
|jagsnumberone
|1068
|82
|tahoemoj
|1061
|112
|rcade
|1061
|92
|bender
|1023
|86
|Howard_T
|984
|0
|grum@work
|980
|100
|cixelsyd
|897
|0
|tommytrump
|766
|65
|NoMich
|763
|106
|9mmHeater
|407
|38
|FLsportsman
|208
|0
|holden
|166
|0
|Goyoucolts
|122
|0
|Boaz
|80
|0
|rumple
|28
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Congratulations tron7
Thanks rcade for running the show.
posted by ic23b at 06:35 PM on January 03
Lots of fun as always, rcade thanks for running it again. Congratulations to tron7 on your win
posted by Howard_T at 09:24 PM on January 03
Congrats!!! Thanks rcade for running it. Look forward to next years, already. Maybe, I won't lose points every week as the Jags go undefeated and win the Super Bowl (and maybe,... oh hell, who am I kidding/lol.)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:08 PM on January 03
JORTLES!!!
posted by tahoemoj at 03:19 AM on January 04
Thanks as always for putting this together rcade. Nice work tron!
posted by tahoemoj at 12:06 PM on January 04
"Jags go undefeated and win the Super Bowl"
And they will be playing the Lions, the only two undefeated teams to meat in the Superbowl.
We can dream can't we.
posted by ic23b at 01:02 PM on January 04
Congrats Tron7 and Thanks to RCADE for running the show!
posted by truthhurts at 02:29 PM on January 04
An NFL Playoff Pick 'Em will go up tonight.
posted by rcade at 05:18 PM on January 03