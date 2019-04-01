January 03, 2019

SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em Champion: Tron7: In one of the most competitive contests we've ever run on SportsFilter, the NFL Pick 'Em regular season champion is Tron7, who overcame a four-point deficit to pass Truthhurts in the final week and won the contest by 12. Tron7 led the pick 'em for 10 weeks before being passed by Truth in week 14. All hail Tron7! The first prize of an official NFL Game Football is spiraling towards you.

Buffalo 42, Miami 17 (17 < 25 < 33)

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0 (22 < 31 < 40)

New England 38, N.Y. Jets 3 (24 < 35 < 46)

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14 (13 < 19 < 25)

Dallas 36, N.Y. Giants 35 (1 < 1 < 1)

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32 (1 < 2 < 3)

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3 (12 < 17 < 22)

L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9 (10 < 14 < 18)

Kansas City 35, Oakland 3 (22 < 32 < 42)

L.A. Rams 48, San Francisco 32 (11 < 16 < 21)

Chicago 24, Minnesota 10 (10 < 14 < 18)

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13 (2 < 3 < 4)

Seattle 27, Arizona 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Philadelphia 24, Washington 0 (17 < 24 < 31)

Baltimore 26, Cleveland 24 (1 < 2 < 3)

Indianapolis 33, Tennessee 17 (11 < 16 < 21)



Player Scores

9mmHeater's picks N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 13, 0 points

New England by 11, 5 points

Green Bay by 8, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

Miami by 5, 0 points

Kansas City by 12, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points

Chicago by 2, 5 points

Denver by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 23, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 26, 5 points

Indianapolis by 8, 5 points

bender's picks Miami by 4, 0 points

Detroit by 3, 5 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 0 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 5, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 10 points

Philadelphia by 5, 5 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 2, 0 points

grum@work's picks Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 6, 0 points

Houston by 9, 5 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 3, 8 points

Cleveland by 10, 0 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 9, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 17 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 16 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

ic23b's picks Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 12 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 23 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 6, 5 points

Atlanta by 13, 5 points

Houston by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 23 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 23 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks Buffalo by 7 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 3 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 3 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 0, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 23 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Rams by 4 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Cleveland by 2 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 3 [lock], 10 points

NoMich's picks Miami by 5 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 5 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points

Houston by 7 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 5 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 16 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 7 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points

rcade's picks Buffalo by 3 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 5 [lock], -10 points

New England by 15 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 4 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 1 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 12 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 2 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 5 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 3 [lock], -10 points

tahoemoj's picks Miami by 3 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 20 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], 16 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 21 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 17 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 3 [lock], 16 points

Indianapolis by 3 [lock], 10 points

tommytrump's picks Buffalo by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 7, 0 points

New England by 7, 5 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 7, 5 points

Chicago by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 5 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Indianapolis by 7, 5 points

tron7's picks Buffalo by 4, 5 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Houston by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 17 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 17 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

truthhurts's picks Buffalo by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

Houston by 7, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 6, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 14 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 1236 76 truthhurts 1224 60 ic23b 1149 97 jagsnumberone 1068 82 tahoemoj 1061 112 rcade 1061 92 bender 1023 86 Howard_T 984 0 grum@work 980 100 cixelsyd 897 0 tommytrump 766 65 NoMich 763 106 9mmHeater 407 38 FLsportsman 208 0 holden 166 0 Goyoucolts 122 0 Boaz 80 0 rumple 28 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

posted by rcade to football at 05:01 PM - 8 comments