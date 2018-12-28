December 26, 2018

Plays of The Year?:
So what is everyone's play of the year?
The Derrick Henry 99-yard touchdown run where he stopped three times to beat up Jaguars, then resumed the mad scamper. I hated to see Tony Dorsett share that record but it was an epic feat.
posted by rcade at 07:49 PM on December 26
Link it, man!
posted by grum@work at 09:26 PM on December 26
Fine, I'll do it myself.
Derrick Henry's 99-yard humiliating run against the Jaguars
posted by grum@work at 10:56 PM on December 26
People gonna shout when there's wobble in the hole.
posted by beaverboard at 12:43 AM on December 27
Except the Henry run shouldn't have counted. It was a face mask by Henry on Buoye that even allowed the run to happen. It may have been a great run, but can't be considered for the play of the year when it shouldn't have counted.
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:13 AM on December 27
That doesn't seem like enough of a facemask to be called.
posted by rcade at 09:20 AM on December 27
Yeah, I'm not going to should all over that run. That hand to the face by a runner never gets called, and it would have been strange to see it called there. That was just a great combination of speed and strength on a sweet run, I'm very happy I saw it happen in real time because it was a prime time game.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:03 PM on December 27
The Henry run gets discounted in my estimation because of the lack of effort of some of the Jags players (I'm looking at you, Leon Jacobs and Myles Jack).
posted by holden at 02:15 AM on December 28
The matrix must be broken, because of lot of them seemed to be repeated throughout the year:
Sidney Crosby bats puck out of mid-air
Keon Broxton steals a home run from the Twins
Arike Ogunbowale hits a buzzer beater in the Women's NCAA tournament
Real Madrid player scores in Champions League match with a bicycle kick
Lebron James buzzer beater in the NBA playoffs
posted by grum@work at 07:10 PM on December 26