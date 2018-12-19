December 18, 2018

José Mourinho Sacked by Man United: José Mourinho has been fired by Manchester United after the team's worst start in 28 years. The Reds' 3-1 loss at Liverpool left them 19 points below the leader and in sixth place in the table. Sportswriter Barney Ronay's assessment of the Special One's final game: "This was beyond dire – dire squared, dire football played in dire fashion by a dire selection. Imagine a bad plan, enacted badly, by someone not very good at enacting bad plans. Imagine a negative approach, applied with extreme negativity by a group of players feeling negative about the actual merits of all this negativity. Why would anyone want to keep doing this?"
Please please please keep him far away from ATL UTD.
posted by flannelenigma at 02:45 PM on December 18
I became a zealous fan of the Premier League when Mourinho had Chelsea on the rise in the mid-aughts and Fox Soccer Channel owned the broadcast rights and used him to market the league. There was a commercial where he moved in slow motion on the touch line while everything around him was zooming. It made him look like a god of football.
It's a shame to see him go, but I tired of his constant moaning. No one has ever been unhappier to be provided with the resources of one of the world's biggest franchises.
posted by rcade at 12:29 PM on December 18