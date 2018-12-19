December 18, 2018

José Mourinho Sacked by Man United: José Mourinho has been fired by Manchester United after the team's worst start in 28 years. The Reds' 3-1 loss at Liverpool left them 19 points below the leader and in sixth place in the table. Sportswriter Barney Ronay's assessment of the Special One's final game: "This was beyond dire – dire squared, dire football played in dire fashion by a dire selection. Imagine a bad plan, enacted badly, by someone not very good at enacting bad plans. Imagine a negative approach, applied with extreme negativity by a group of players feeling negative about the actual merits of all this negativity. Why would anyone want to keep doing this?"

