December 18, 2018

José Mourinho Sacked by Man United: José Mourinho has been fired by Manchester United after the team's worst start in 28 years. The Reds' 3-1 loss at Liverpool left them 19 points below the leader and in sixth place in the table. Sportswriter Barney Ronay's assessment of the Special One's final game: "This was beyond dire – dire squared, dire football played in dire fashion by a dire selection. Imagine a bad plan, enacted badly, by someone not very good at enacting bad plans. Imagine a negative approach, applied with extreme negativity by a group of players feeling negative about the actual merits of all this negativity. Why would anyone want to keep doing this?"

posted by rcade to soccer at 09:20 AM - 2 comments

I became a zealous fan of the Premier League when Mourinho had Chelsea on the rise in the mid-aughts and Fox Soccer Channel owned the broadcast rights and used him to market the league. There was a commercial where he moved in slow motion on the touch line while everything around him was zooming. It made him look like a god of football.

It's a shame to see him go, but I tired of his constant moaning. No one has ever been unhappier to be provided with the resources of one of the world's biggest franchises.

posted by rcade at 12:29 PM on December 18

Please please please keep him far away from ATL UTD.

posted by flannelenigma at 02:45 PM on December 18

