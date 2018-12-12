December 11, 2018

'I Would Strike Out Babe Ruth Every Time': "I had an argument with a coach in Triple-A about Babe Ruth's effectiveness in today's game. I said, 'Babe Ruth, with that swing, swinging that bat, I got him hitting .140 with eight homers.' "He was like, 'Are you nuts? Babe Ruth would hit .370 with 60 homers,' and I'm like, 'I would strike Babe Ruth out every time.'" -- Colorado Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino
Can you imagine having to ride on a plane or a bus with this guy? He and Trevor Bauer should start a podcast. From space.
posted by yerfatma at 03:25 PM on December 11
Assuming that Ruth would embrace having a nutrition and workout regime.
That's a big if.
Babe Ruth was Charlie Parker before Charlie Parker was in utero.
posted by beaverboard at 05:35 PM on December 11
If we accept that Babe Ruth undertook a nutrition and workout regime on par with today's Major Leaguers, is it a given that he'd derive enough benefit to be a world-class ballplayer?
Ruth was a freakish specimen in his era but I don't know that his natural physical gifts all translate to ours.
posted by rcade at 09:29 PM on December 11
Ruth was used to baseball being played like a game that had some continuity and flow to it, with pitchers working briskly.
He would have a fit waiting for play to resume in between pitches in the contemporary game. Just like I do.
I stopped watching MLB sometime before the Red Sox won their first modern title in 2004. I listened to parts of Game 4 of that Series over the PA system in our local supermarket. Sad but true - a historic moment never thought likely in our lifetimes was unfolding and I was shopping for groceries in central Massachusetts.
posted by beaverboard at 10:04 PM on December 11
Interesting take on then vs. now:
Are athletes really getting faster, better, stronger?
posted by beaverboard at 12:01 AM on December 12
posted by selfie at 04:30 AM on December 12
Ottavino is out of his mind!
I can't say for certain that the Babe would dominate but he sure as hell would be one of the top guys playing today especially with the nutrition and work out regime of today's players.
Mind you, Ruth was also a pitcher with multiple 20 win seasons and in 1917 he had 35 complete games while in 2018, there were a combined 40 complete games which is insane.
posted by BornIcon at 02:28 PM on December 11