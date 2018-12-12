December 11, 2018

'I Would Strike Out Babe Ruth Every Time': "I had an argument with a coach in Triple-A about Babe Ruth's effectiveness in today's game. I said, 'Babe Ruth, with that swing, swinging that bat, I got him hitting .140 with eight homers.' "He was like, 'Are you nuts? Babe Ruth would hit .370 with 60 homers,' and I'm like, 'I would strike Babe Ruth out every time.'" -- Colorado Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino

posted by rcade to baseball at 02:09 PM - 7 comments