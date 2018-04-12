December 04, 2018

Urban Meyer to Retire: Ohio State coach Urban Meyer plans to step down and will coach his final game in the Rose Bowl, sources told Yahoo Sports.
A myriad of factors contributed to Meyer’s decision, but sources say foremost among them was his happiness with the state of the Ohio State program he inherited seven years ago. Meyer, 54, will be replaced by Ryan Day, the 39-year-old offensive coordinator who served as Ohio State’s interim coach earlier this season.
Related Fun Big 10 Fact: no Big 10 football team has scored a single point in the college football playoff since Ohio State won the first CFB championship.
pre-emptively sequester Les Miles so OSU couldn't get their mitts on him
Been there, done that. See: Tressel, Jim
If Day can find himself a quality defensive coordinator, I see no reason why OSU should not continue to dominate the Big 10. Any offensive recruits should look at what Haskins and the collective group on the offensive side has achieved this season and realize that OSU is a program that can make the most of their talent. Defensive players can look at what Greg Schiano has done with the top-tier recruits he was given, and then give coach Saban a call.
any win that Harbaugh is ever able to manage over the Buckeyes will now have a virtual asterisk attached to it
Ha ha...yeah..
posted by tahoemoj at 04:53 PM on December 04
Kansas is so smart. They knew this was going to happen and sent their special forces unit out in full stealth battle dress under cover of darkness to pre-emptively sequester Les Miles so OSU couldn't get their mitts on him. Miles is being held at Leavenworth, less than an hour from Lawrence.
If Ryan Day doesn't work out, OSU has a Rolodex full of former Meyer assistants who are solid HC's to offer the job to if they so desire.
I'd like to know if they did explore bringing in someone else instead of transitioning to Day.
Unfortunately, any win that Harbaugh is ever able to manage over the Buckeyes will now have a virtual asterisk attached to it.
posted by beaverboard at 10:43 AM on December 04