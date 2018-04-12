December 04, 2018

Urban Meyer to Retire: Ohio State coach Urban Meyer plans to step down and will coach his final game in the Rose Bowl, sources told Yahoo Sports.



A myriad of factors contributed to Meyer’s decision, but sources say foremost among them was his happiness with the state of the Ohio State program he inherited seven years ago. Meyer, 54, will be replaced by Ryan Day, the 39-year-old offensive coordinator who served as Ohio State’s interim coach earlier this season.



Related Fun Big 10 Fact: no Big 10 football team has scored a single point in the college football playoff since Ohio State won the first CFB championship.

