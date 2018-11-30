November 29, 2018

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Final Standings: So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few Costanza. Also, the Stamps finally get around to actually winning a Grey Cup game. Final standings inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:17 PM - 5 comments
Your site has a lot of useful information for myself. I visit regularly. Hope to have more quality items.
subway surfers
posted by funnyjokes at 01:30 AM on November 30
I also surf the subways, and find the website in question, filtering the sports', to be much enjoyment. Please to clicking on my spam.
posted by tahoemoj at 03:18 AM on November 30
Sorry surfers, no more quality items until next summer!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:24 AM on November 30
Thank You DrJohnEvans for running the show again.
posted by ic23b at 12:28 PM on November 30
A slippery surface and tough turnovers led to a bit of a sloppy game, but Bo Levi Mitchell's arm and Calgary special teams carved out a solid halftime lead. Then the defence took over, shutting down Trevor Harris and preserving the win for the Stamps.
ic23b gets a point in each column, plus the tiebreaker to edge out tommytrump for the victory. Congrats ic23b!
At the other end, Reever's Hail Mary comes up a bit short. But I'm sure there's some parallel universe where Trevor Harris is celebrating his Grey Cup victory and MVP, and we'll all remember the triple-overtime barn burner of a game it was. Congratulations on your Costanza, Reever!
(In some compelling symmetry, ic23b tied for last year's Costanza, while Reever was last year's champion. Keep it up, team!)
Thanks to everyone for playing. See y'all in June!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:17 PM on November 29