November 23, 2018

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Grey Cup Edition: We spend twenty-four weeks and spill countless pixels on these CFL picks, and we'd be farther ahead if back in June we'd just said what we were all thinking: "Calgary in the Grey Cup". Of course, they may still lose. Cross your fingers and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:12 PM
Calgary by 7
MVP- Bo Levi Mitchell
Under
Total Passing Yards-585
posted by ic23b at 07:03 PM on November 23
No contest in the nation's capital: Trevor Harris throws six touchdowns as the Redblacks thump the Ti-Cats good and hard. Out west, Calgary has to work a bit harder, notching a big second quarter and then hanging on for the win.
Both argoal and tommytrump gamble and lose on the Winnipeg underdog pick, but the bonus keeps them in first place.
Here we go!
THE 106th GREY CUP
Ottawa Redblacks (13-5) @ Calgary Stampeders (11-7) (Sunday, November 25, 6pm ET)
This will be Calgary's fifth Grey Cup appearance in seven years, and so far they have only one win to show for it. Year after year of regular season dominance, only to be foiled at the last minute by an upstart opponent on a hot streak. Is this year any difference? Calgary is the clear favourite, but they stumbled through September and October. At the same time Trevor Harris and the Redblacks were at risk of slipping out of contention, but found their footing to coast into the championship game. Conditions in Edmonton are clear and cold, so your guess is as good as mine.
CFL.ca Grey Cup Preview »
MVP Bonus
Pick the MVP of the Grey Cup.
Over/Under
The points-scored O/U for the Grey Cup is currently set at 53.5. Will the total points scored be over or under that total?
Tiebreaker
Pick the total yardage thrown by all quarterbacks in the Grey Cup. This is worth no points and will be used only in case of a tie.
Example pick: Calgary by 21, Ambles, Over, 700.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:12 PM on November 23