November 23, 2018

SportsFilter Has Moved to a New Server: If you are reading this, you're on the new Amazon EC2 server running SportsFilter. I moved it Friday morning to a server with more memory, hoping to eliminate the recent problem causing database crashes.
Woohoo! Thanks rcade.
posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:01 PM on November 23
Any thoughts on why I am always having to log in?
posted by NoMich at 07:59 PM on November 23
It knows users are logged in but asks them to log in anyway. I've made a couple tries to fix it but no dice.
posted by rcade at 08:10 PM on November 23
If you are still seeing "Not Secure" warnings, they should go away soon. The server's new IP address is propagating across the planet.
posted by rcade at 01:09 PM on November 23