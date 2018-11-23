November 23, 2018

SportsFilter Has Moved to a New Server: If you are reading this, you're on the new Amazon EC2 server running SportsFilter. I moved it Friday morning to a server with more memory, hoping to eliminate the recent problem causing database crashes.

posted by rcade to general at 01:08 PM - 4 comments

If you are still seeing "Not Secure" warnings, they should go away soon. The server's new IP address is propagating across the planet.

posted by rcade at 01:09 PM on November 23

Woohoo! Thanks rcade.

posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:01 PM on November 23

Any thoughts on why I am always having to log in?

posted by NoMich at 07:59 PM on November 23

It knows users are logged in but asks them to log in anyway. I've made a couple tries to fix it but no dice.

posted by rcade at 08:10 PM on November 23

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.