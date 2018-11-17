November 15, 2018

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Division Finals Edition: The Lions' crossover journey fizzles out, and Saskatchewan's playoff hopes are buried in the snow. Who saw that coming? (Answer: not very many of us.) Grab your fuzzy mittens and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 02:40 PM - 4 comments
Ottawa by 9
Winnipeg by 4
Harris
Ottawa
posted by cixelsyd at 03:11 PM on November 15
Ottawa by 12
Calgary by 6
Trevor Harris
Calgary
posted by ic23b at 03:47 PM on November 15
Ottawa by 21
Winnipeg by 14
Trevor Harris
Winnipeg
posted by tommytrump at 05:36 PM on November 15
What a trouncing! Hamilton holds B.C. off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter and piles up 48 points in the process. Not much to say here except ouch.
Out west, remember sneaky good Winnipeg? They snuck right and took out the Roughriders! In Regina! In the snow! With a very solid performance on both sides of the ball. Wild card!
In bonus-land, Lauther edges out the competition with 12 points, and the snowy Saskatchewan weather gets us the under.
Points in all four columns put argoal on top, with tommytrump nipping at his heels. And a five-way tie for last place!
Favourites + underdogs = funderdogs, which I believe are now available for purchase at the TD Place concessions.
DIVISION FINALS
Hamilton Tigers-Cats (8-10) @ Ottawa Redblacks (11-7) (Sunday, November 18, 1:00pm ET)
Hamilton's season has really turned on their record against Ottawa: three games, three losses, six points out of first place. This weekend they get their fourth and final chance, on the road against a well-rested Redblacks team. But Hamilton has show flashes of good this season, and if they can win the turnover game, anything can happen.
CFL.ca Eastern Final Preview »
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-8) @ Calgary Stampeders (13-5) (Sunday, November 18, 4:30pm ET)
Winnipeg is kind of a sexy underdog. This marks the very first time in recorded history that anyone has used the words "Winnipeg" and "sexy" in the same sentence. They're better than you think they are and lost a lot of close games. But you know who didn't lose a lot of games, period? Calgary.
CFL.ca Western Final Preview »
Offence Wins Championships Bonus
Pick the quarterback who will throw for the highest yardage on Sunday.
2018 Passing Stats »
Defence Wins Championships Bonus
Pick the team whose defence will register the most sacks on Sunday.
2018 Defensive Stats »
Example pick: Hamilton by 21, Winnipeg by 14, Harris, Ottawa.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 02:40 PM on November 15