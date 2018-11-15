November 13, 2018

NFL Moves Mexico City Game to L.A.: Mexico City was about to get one of the best regular season NFL games in years as the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs faced the 9-1 Los Angeles Rams in Estadio Azteca. But the league just moved the game to L.A., blaming shoddy field conditions.
Yeah, because the NFL never f's up the field for other sports. Like the condition of Wembley a few weeks back when City played Spurs a day after a Jax game thre.
posted by billsaysthis at 06:13 PM on November 14
I'm surprised the EPL puts up with that.
posted by rcade at 10:25 AM on November 15
Totally understandable fit of pique on the NFL's part, as the latest and apparently most significant damage to the field happened as a result of a Shakira concert.
They should move the Chiefs-Rams game to England, so the fans there who have been treated to the likes of Oakland and Jax can get a firsthand taste of the rockets' red glare.
posted by beaverboard at 06:07 PM on November 13