November 13, 2018

NFL Moves Mexico City Game to L.A.: Mexico City was about to get one of the best regular season NFL games in years as the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs faced the 9-1 Los Angeles Rams in Estadio Azteca. But the league just moved the game to L.A., blaming shoddy field conditions.

posted by rcade to football at 05:31 PM - 3 comments

Totally understandable fit of pique on the NFL's part, as the latest and apparently most significant damage to the field happened as a result of a Shakira concert.

They should move the Chiefs-Rams game to England, so the fans there who have been treated to the likes of Oakland and Jax can get a firsthand taste of the rockets' red glare.

posted by beaverboard at 06:07 PM on November 13

Yeah, because the NFL never f's up the field for other sports. Like the condition of Wembley a few weeks back when City played Spurs a day after a Jax game thre.

posted by billsaysthis at 06:13 PM on November 14

I'm surprised the EPL puts up with that.

posted by rcade at 10:25 AM on November 15

