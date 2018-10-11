November 09, 2018

Joe Mauer retires from baseball.: Joe Mauer, the 2009 American League MVP who has spent all 15 seasons of his major league career with the Minnesota Twins, announced his retirement Friday.
posted by jjohn24680 to baseball at 07:11 PM - 2 comments
If he was just a catcher for his entire career, he'd be a slam-dunk hall of famer.
However, he played more games as a non-catcher (1B/DH) than he did as a catcher.
One thing that might help his case is his "played for only one team for his career". HOF voters love that extra bit of narrative
posted by grum@work at 09:46 AM on November 10
On the radio today, they were talking about whether he is a hall of famer or not. At first, I was like, sure he is. But after hearing his stats, I'm not so sure. Too bad he had the concussion issues. Was well on his way to a hall of fame career.
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:04 PM on November 09