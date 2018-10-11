November 08, 2018

CFL Playoff Pick 'Em, Division Semi-Finals Edition: The long grind of the season is over and it's time for the sprint to the Grey Cup. (But to be honest, they're mostly sprinting to try to get these games in before the glaciers move in for the season.) Our leaderboard starts fresh for the playoffs and all are welcome. Grab your union suit and make your picks inside.

posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 11:21 PM - 5 comments